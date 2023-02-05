Alfred J. “Shorty” Miller

July 19, 1927-February 1, 2023

MASON CITY-Alfred J. “Shorty” Miller, 95, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday (February 1, 2023) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, February 6, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Dahl officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by members of the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until the time of Shorty's service.

The son of Seede and Lena (Alfs) Miller, Alfred John was born on the family farm in Grundy County on July 19, 1927. He attended and graduated from Ackley Public School and then enlisted in the United States Army where he served with the 68th Engineer Company during Korea.

Shorty worked for Artes Produce in Ackley as well as Immerman Truck Line and Ruan Transport before accepting a positon with Wayne Feeds/Continental Grain. Shorty worked there for 20 years until his retirement in 1989.

Shorty was united in marriage to Josephine Skoglund on July 17, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they built their home in Mason City along with Josephine's children, Sandy, Mark and Paul.

For many years they enjoyed camping and attending Blue Grass Festivals. Shorty was also a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the VFW.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are Sandy (Gary) Nyhus, Clear Lake, Mark (Lori) Skoglund, Hudson, CO and Paul (Mary) Skoglund, Superior, MT; grandchildren, Ben, Krissa, Molly, Ned, Michelle, Mike, Chad, and Jason; 23 beloved great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly; and sisters in law, Arlene Miller and Sandy Miller; as well as extended family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josephine; and brothers, Lester, Arthur, Alvin, Harry, and Floyd Miller.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com