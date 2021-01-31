 Skip to main content
Alfred Elmer Happel
March 11, 1927-January 25, 2021

After a long and healthy lifetime of faithful service to his Lord, his family and all those he encountered, former Clear Lake resident Alfred Elmer Happel passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa at age 93.

Due to health restrictions necessitated by the pandemic, a memorial service will be delayed until spring. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Alfred's name be designated to Hope Ministries in Des Moines or Self Help International in Waverly, charitable organizations seeking to assist others in building better lives and following Christ, as he strove to do.

For the full obituary visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.

