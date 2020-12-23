Alfred (Al) Perez DeLeon

April 28, 1938-December 16, 2020

Alfred (Al) Perez DeLeon, 82, of Britt passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home.

A private family funeral service for Al DeLeon will be held at First Lutheran Church in Britt.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Al held at a later date.

Al DeLeon was born in San Antonio, TX, on April 28, 1938 to Joseph and Margarita (Perez) DeLeon. Al's mother died when he was very young leaving his father with the responsibility of caring for him and his nine siblings. In the late 1940's Al's father moved his family to southern Minnesota where Al attended country school and then Blue Earth High School, graduating in 1958. During his high school years, Al participated in several sports but he excelled in wrestling and became a three-time MN state champion. After high school he attended Minnesota State University (Mankato State College) and become a 2-time All-American by placing fourth (1961) and second (1962) at the NCAA National Wrestling Tournament (Division 1). In the fall of 1962, Al was hired to coach wrestling and teach Spanish at the high school in Britt, Iowa.