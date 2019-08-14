Alfred “Al” Frank Turek
April 22, 1925 - August 5, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Alfred “Al” Frank Turek, 94, died on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake. Inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, IA following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
The family requests that donations in Al's memory be made to Hospice of North Iowa.
Alfred “Al” Frank Turek, son of Bohemian immigrants Frank and Theresa (Sager) Turek, was born on April 22, 1925, in Bigfork, MN the third of three children. He attended and graduated from Deer River High School in June 1942. Following graduation Al began his career with Great Lakes/Williams Brothers Pipeline in Minneapolis, MN. His career was interrupted when he joined the United States Navy on April 16, 1943. Following flight school he served as a naval aviator on the USS Fall River CA131. He was honorably discharged on October 25, 1946.
Al returned to Alexandria, MN and continued his employment with the pipeline as a Chief Testor and Terminal Assistant. Al married Kathryn “Kay” Sherlin on September 18, 1948, in Alexandria, MN. The couple's four children were born in Alexandria prior to Al's transfer to Olathe, KS and then to Clear Lake, IA in 1964 as the Terminal Superintendent. It was in Clear Lake that they raised their children, Kathleen, Timothy, Thomas and Pamela. Kathryn “Kay” died unexpectedly on October 24, 1972.
Al met June Van Duzer and they were married November 3, 1973 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Al transferred with the pipeline as a Terminal Superintendent to Kansas City, MO in 1973 and then to Sioux Falls, SD as a Division Manager in 1979, retiring from the pipeline in October 1982 after 40 years of employment.
The couple retired to Quitman, AR, in 1983 where they built a home on Pryor Mountain overlooking Greers Ferry Lake. They shared a love for adventure and travel. They traveled all 50 states and Europe, enjoying hiking, walking, bird watching, boating, fishing and camping. They traveled and cruised Alaska and river rafted in Arkansas. They spent many winters in Winter Haven, FL. In April 2012 they returned to Clear Lake to be near family. June preceded Al in death on January 24, 2015.
Al was a member and volunteer in the Rotary, Kiwanis, and Optimist organizations. He was a Toastmaster and a member of the VFW American Legion.
Al treasured his family and took great pleasure in watching and participating in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Kathy (Bob) Petersen of Galena, IL; Tim (Kay) Turek and Tom Turek of Clear Lake, IA; Pam (Jim) Travaille of Ocheyedan, IA. He also leaves June's daughters: Julie (Jim) Elting of Madison, CT and Marilyn (Steve) Johnson of Clear Lake, IA. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Tyler (Kristin) Turek, Connor Turek and Theresa (Jon) Brown; Clint (Jackie) Turek, Sheldon (Brittany Maxwell) Turek and Caleb Turek; Matt (Amanda) Travaille and Katie (Aaron) Techen; Heather (Kris) Woods and Bobby (Zandra) Petersen; Ryan (Marthe) Elting and Andrew (Jessica) Elting; Abbie (Jason) Smith and 24 great-grandchildren.
Al is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom he maintained relationships with during his lifetime.
Al was preceded in death by his wives Kathryn “Kay” and June; his sisters Anna Turek and Emma DeGrood; and June's grandson Gregory Johnson.
