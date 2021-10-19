Alex Jose Rodriguez Martinez
October 15, 2021
BELMOND-Alex "aka A-Rod" Jose Rodriguez Martinez, 29, a 2010 Belmond-Klemme graduate, died October 15, 2021, in Hamilton Co., IA, following an automobile accident. Funeral service 7:30 PM Tues., October 19, 2021, at CC Vida Nueva Church Belmond. Visitation from 4-7:30 PM at the church Tuesday. Service live streamed at 7:30 PM Tuesday on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook. Like the page to view. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.