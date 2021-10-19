 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alex Jose Rodriguez Martinez

  • 0
Alex Jose Rodriguez Martinez

Alex Jose Rodriguez Martinez

October 15, 2021

BELMOND-Alex "aka A-Rod" Jose Rodriguez Martinez, 29, a 2010 Belmond-Klemme graduate, died October 15, 2021, in Hamilton Co., IA, following an automobile accident. Funeral service 7:30 PM Tues., October 19, 2021, at CC Vida Nueva Church Belmond. Visitation from 4-7:30 PM at the church Tuesday. Service live streamed at 7:30 PM Tuesday on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook. Like the page to view. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Forest City volleyball hosts Clear Lake; 10-18-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News