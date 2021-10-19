Alex Jose Rodriguez Martinez

BELMOND-Alex "aka A-Rod" Jose Rodriguez Martinez, 29, a 2010 Belmond-Klemme graduate, died October 15, 2021, in Hamilton Co., IA, following an automobile accident. Funeral service 7:30 PM Tues., October 19, 2021, at CC Vida Nueva Church Belmond. Visitation from 4-7:30 PM at the church Tuesday. Service live streamed at 7:30 PM Tuesday on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook. Like the page to view. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com