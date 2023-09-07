Alex Denise Kyrin

MASON CITY - Alex Denise Kyrin, 19, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away September 2, 2023 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, September 8, 2023 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the funeral home.

Alex Denise Kyrin was born on February 2, 2004 in Mason City, Iowa to mother, Jennifer(Nelson) Pommrehn. They graduated from Mason City High School in 2022, and was currently attending Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin as a sophomore majoring in nursing. They were active in the Army ROTC program and were beginning their first year as a mentor for the program. Alex was also a peer mentor for Viterbo's TRIO program.

Alex was an amazing artist and loved drawing. They loved cactuses and took pride in theirplants, loved hats and snow globes (having over 85 snow globes), and Stitch (even painting a giant Stitch on their bedroom wall before leaving for college). Alex enjoyed reading, singing, watching musicals, listening to music, being in nature, and spending time fishing, biking, running, and kayaking. Alex was a survivor!

They had great plans for their future including getting married, living in the country, having animals, being stationed with the Army in Hawaii, traveling out of the country, and owning a Harley.

Alex is survived by their mother, Jennifer (Adam) Pommrehn of Mason City, Iowa; four siblings, Justin Kyrin of Charles City, Iowa, and Jaclyn, Ava, and Asher Pommrehn of Mason City, Iowa; one step-sister, Allison Pommrehn of Mason City, Iowa; grandparents Steven Nelson of Mason City, Iowa and Linda and Bob Frascht of Charles City, Iowa; step-grandparents, Lyle and LuAnn Pommrehn of Rockford, Iowa; two great-grandmothers, Ellen Liddle of New Hampton, Iowa, and Louise Ball of Norwalk, Iowa; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Meeting Alex at Heaven's gates were her great-grandpa's, Wendal Liddle and Glenn Nelson, her puppy, Maggie, and other relatives. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,.