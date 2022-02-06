Aldro Ralph Gemaehlich

October 8, 1928-February 2, 2022

MASON CITY-Aldro Ralph Gemaehlich went to heaven February 2, 2022 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa Inpatient Unit. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 1st St. NE, with Pastor Karen Young

Al was the only son of Rudolph A. and Irma Emma Anna (Kronemann)

Gemaehlich, born October 8, 1928 in Grafton, Iowa. He had one sister, Delores (deceased).

As a youth he learned to play clarinet and enjoyed this through High School becoming the student band director and band major leading the marching band at St. Ansgar High School, from which he graduated. After graduation he went to Hamilton Business College and graduated with a business degree.

On October 17, 1948 he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie May Lenz. To this union, three children were born, Kathleen (Kathy) Ann (Don Brown), Dennis Aldro, and Joleen Kay (Dan Snyder); grandchildren, Brent (Jennifer) Murphy, Heather Murphy, Ryan Snyder, Matt (Mindy), Alex Gemaehlich (deceased), Kelsey (Chris) Clendenen; great grandchildren, Paige (Troy) Thorson, Chandler (Ashley) Schuver, Xzavier Green, Kellen Gemaehlich, Josie Clendenen, and several nieces and nephews.

He worked for Jacob E. Decker and Sons to start his business career in Mason City. He managed the GAC Loan Office for 20 years and then moved on to First National Bank being the first manager of their west office. He was at the bank in various loan positions retiring in 1993 after 24 years. He served in various positions in community organizations, including original member of the Ambassadors through the Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors at the YMCA, Good Shepherd, Music Man Square; to name a few. He was District Governor for the Lions Club and he and Bonnie did some international traveling related to this. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge. At the First Congregational UCC Church he was on various boards and District Moderator. He was a member of this church for 71 years.

Family was important to Al and Bonnie, they hosted many family dinners over the years. Helping his kids learn to ride their bikes and how to drive, he even “tolerated” having a cat in the house that the kids could enjoy and learn to take care of. As a family, they took many vacations. Al will truly be missed by not only his family, but those in the community that knew him.

Any memorials please send to: First Congregational Church, MC Foundation, or MC Lions Club.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory