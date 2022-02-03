 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aldro R. Gemaehlich

Aldro R. Gemaehlich

MASON CITY-Aldro R. Gemaehlich, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 1st St. NE, with Pastor Karen Young officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

