MASON CITY-Aldro R. Gemaehlich, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 1st St. NE, with Pastor Karen Young officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com