Alberta Mae Code “Mae”
August 1, 1931-March 5, 2023
IOWA CITY-Alberta Mae Code “Mae”, 91 of Iowa City, Iowa died Sunday March 5, 2023 at the Oaknoll Retirement Community.
Mae was born on August 1, 1931 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Mildred Percy. She was married on February 20, 1954, to Joseph C. Code. Mae graduated from Mason City High School and then the University of Iowa (with a B.S. Degree in Education). She belonged to Alpha Chi Omega sorority when attending Iowa. She taught high school business classes such as typing and shorthand at City High School in Iowa City until 1958. After her two sons graduated from college, Mae began The Wedding Party and Tux Shop in Iowa City where she sold wedding dresses, bridal dresses and tuxedos for twenty years. She was a member of the Iowa City chapter of PEO Chapter V.F. for over 60 years and attended United Methodist Church then Parkview Church in Iowa City and North Naples Methodist Church in Naples, Florida. Joe and Mae were both active in Dance Club for over 30 years. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states with their boys on road trips in their Grand Safari station wagons. They were avid Hawkeye fans and had season tickets for the Men's Basketball games for years. Mae, most of all, enjoyed her family and spent many of her later years enjoying her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mae is survived by her two sons, Andrew W Code and his wife Susan of Naples, Florida and Kevin J Code and his wife Brenda O'Brien of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren: Adam Code (wife Diana), David Code (wife Maureen), Will Code (wife Abby) and Charlie Code; and four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Susanna, Joseph, and Emily, all from Chicago, Illinois; her sister Ann Trustem of Powell, WY and her sister-in-law Nancy Byington from Columbia Missouri; and by many nephews and nieces.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe of 48 years, her sister Wanda Smiley and three brothers-in-law: Larry Smiley, Keith Byington and Glenn Trustem.
A private memorial service will be held later this spring for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houses Into Homes, 401 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA 52241 (www.housesintohomes.org/amcodememorial); or Young Life Iowa City, 818 Maiden Ln, Iowa City, IA 52240 (www.iowacity.younglife.org).
Family and friends are invited to share memories and express condolences at www.lensingfuneralcom.