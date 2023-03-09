Mae was born on August 1, 1931 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Mildred Percy. She was married on February 20, 1954, to Joseph C. Code. Mae graduated from Mason City High School and then the University of Iowa (with a B.S. Degree in Education). She belonged to Alpha Chi Omega sorority when attending Iowa. She taught high school business classes such as typing and shorthand at City High School in Iowa City until 1958. After her two sons graduated from college, Mae began The Wedding Party and Tux Shop in Iowa City where she sold wedding dresses, bridal dresses and tuxedos for twenty years. She was a member of the Iowa City chapter of PEO Chapter V.F. for over 60 years and attended United Methodist Church then Parkview Church in Iowa City and North Naples Methodist Church in Naples, Florida. Joe and Mae were both active in Dance Club for over 30 years. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states with their boys on road trips in their Grand Safari station wagons. They were avid Hawkeye fans and had season tickets for the Men's Basketball games for years. Mae, most of all, enjoyed her family and spent many of her later years enjoying her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.