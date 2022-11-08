Alberta E. Cresswell

October 30, 1944-November 5, 2022

MASON CITY-Alberta E. Cresswell, 78, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City with Rev. Dan Dahl officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with viewing will be held Wednesday, November 9, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Alberta's service at the church on Thursday.

Alberta was born October 30, 1944 in Osage to parents Franklin and Aurelia (Bethke) Betow, the eldest of four daughters. She attended Osage Community School before moving to Duluth where she graduated from Denfeld High School among the class of 1964. Following high school she moved to Utah to attend college.

On February 11, 1966 Alberta was united in marriage to David Cresswell in Mason City, together they were blessed with two sons, Craig and Michael. Alberta's two sons were the center of her life and David was the love of her life.

For many years she worked in nursing homes in and around Mason City. She also was an associate at Wal-Mart and Affordables in Mason City.

In her younger years Alberta served as a Boy Scout leader and loved fishing and camping trips.

Alberta was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in circle and loved attending Renew groups. Her faith sustained her through many trying times in her life.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She had a love for art and especially enjoyed painting and photography. Alberta was gifted in the kitchen and will be remembered for her love of cooking and baking as well as collecting bells, angels, and lighthouses.

Above all else, she cherished the time spent with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Craig (Cindy) Cresswell and Mike (Elizabeth) Cresswell; grandchildren, Brittney (Dylan) Garner, Sarah (Tristan) Isbell, Callie Cresswell and Amelia Cresswell; honorary grandchildren, Brandon “Bubba” and Brittney; great grandchildren, Azalia, Cylas, Ryker, Baby Girl Garner who is due in January, and Baby Rainer Isbell who is due in April; as well as her extended family members and many friends.

Alberta is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Cresswell; granddaughter, Emilie Murphy; sisters, Frances Hannam, Margaret Betow, and Luella Funk; and two nieces.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com