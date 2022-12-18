 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert Tony Herrera Jr.

Albert Tony Herrera Jr.

Albert Tony Herrera Jr.

July 22, 2022

MASON CITY-Albert Tony Herrera Jr., 88, of Mason City, IA, died peacefully at home in the loving care of his daughters on Friday, July 22, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126, 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 followed by military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:30AM. Inurnment will follow the service at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

