KISSEE MILS, MO - Mrs. Alana Kay Paulsen, age 70, went to be with her Lord on August 12, 2023, in the arms of her husband at their home. Alana died of cancer. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise Community Church, 11 Second St. NW, Mason City, Iowa Alana was born on December 23, 1952, in Mason City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Deloy and Gloria (Reims) Carroll. She married Mark Paulsen on September 18, 1998, in Dallas, Texas. They had celebrated twenty-four years together before her passing. She worked for Geiko Insurance for 24 years. Together, Mark and Alana started Broken Curses Ministry to teach, and share wisdom with the "broken." This ministry started at Cross Timbers Community Church is Argyle, TX, where Mark and Alana were baptized into their faith with Jesus Christ. The two of them moved to the Forsyth, MO, area to enjoy retirement years. Alana was a lady who needed to be active so she started a part-time job working at the Country Mart Supermarket where she made many good friends in the community. Alana enjoyed cooking, sharing food with others, sewing, making baby blankets for newborns and meeting the needs of others. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband John Axelson, son Jared Axelson, and daughter Chasidy Wood. Alana is survived by her loving husband Mark (Cowboy) Paulsen, and granddaughter Alana "Faith" Wood, her two sisters, DeAnn Frisbee from Rochester, MN, and Polly Ann Harrison from Florida. Her brother-in-laws are Greg, Joe, Jeff, Larry and Matt Paulsen. Her sister-in-laws are Cathy Ferrier, Cristy Tass and Lisa Lane. She will be missed by a multitude of family and friends.