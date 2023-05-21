Alan Michael Julius

October 9, 1991-May 14, 2023

Alan Michael Julius was born on October 9, 1991, the eldest son of Eugene and Diane (Frakes) Julius. He was raised in Mason City and attended Newman Catholic High School, where he was affectionately known as Randy. While at Newman, Alan was active in academics and athletics alike and played football, basketball, baseball, and track. Alan graduated with the Newman Catholic High School Class of 2010.

He was best known at Newman for his completion of a full marathon after accepting a dare from a classmate in 2007 as a freshman, unbeknownst to his parents and school officials. With less than one week's worth of training he completed 105 laps at the school track with a time of 4:25 and crossed the finish line to a stadium of classmates and staff cheering him on.

Following graduation Alan attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD where he studied pre-med and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a biology degree in 2014. He then attended Des Moines University where he studied Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Julius completed his Family Medicine Residency at Genesis Medical Center through the University of Iowa, where during his third year he was elected Chief Resident. From there he worked as a Hospitalist at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. Dr. Julius was a favorite among patients and staff alike; he was thought of as a “nurse's doctor” by his colleagues due to his respect and eagerness to hear their thoughts and feelings. Among his patients he quickly developed a reputation of patient advocacy, comfort, and care. He will be greatly missed by all in the Genesis community.

Alan truly loved the outdoors; some of his favorite times were spent fishing and hunting. Alan was a four time Iowa Pro-Am Archery Champion and a two time National Field Archery Association Indoor Champion in 2002 and 2003, with a scoring record of 600/600- 119/120 X's. He played football throughout high school and enjoyed a promising future before being sidelined with a career-ending injury while at Augustana University. His love for the sport remained as he continued with the team as a student assistant football coach.

Alan will be remembered for his kindness and compassion, his approachable nature, and as a friend to many. He is survived by his parents, Eugene and Diane Julius, of Mason City; brother, Ryan Julius, of Tempe, AZ; and paternal grandparents, Alfred and Evelyn Julius, of Bancroft, IA; as well as extended family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Janette Frakes, of Boone, IA.

Alan died Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Davenport.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, May 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

A Memorial Service for Alan will be held 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Adler Health Education Center, 1236 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803. For those unable to attend, a recording will be available on Alan's tribute page at ColonialChapels.com.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be directed in Alan's honor to his family where they will be given to Suicide Prevention and Grief Counseling organizations in Mason City, Davenport, and Tempe, AZ.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com