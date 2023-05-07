Alan Edward Merfeld

February 19, 1948-October 1, 2022

MARBLE ROCK-Alan Edward Merfeld, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Memorial Mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Mary Church, Roseville. Interment will be at the Roseville Cemetery. Alan's family will meet friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday.

Alan was born on February 19, 1948, in Mason City, Iowa to Edward and Audrey (Campbell) of Marble Rock, Iowa.

Alan participated in the family business of showing and raising championship breed Pony of the Americas and later judging in horse shows.

He graduated from Rockford Senior High School in 1966, and North Iowa Area Community College in 1968 and proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard, including serving overseas in South Korea during the Vietnam War.

After retiring from a long career in the trucking industry, Alan started his own business with his son Scott, called Alan & Scott's Salon Sharpening.

Alan is survived by his wife Sunny; his sons Brian (Teresa) of Schenectady, NY and Scott of Harrisburg, PA; his cherished granddaughter, Olivia; his sisters Judy (Steve) Smith of Orlando, FL and Carolyn (Dean) Athey of Grimes, IA; his grand kitties Lincoln, Lola, Boots, Molly, and Lucy, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Doug Merfeld, and his beloved kitties Puff and Lolly.

