{{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 2019

MASON CITY --- Alaina Constance Easley the daughter of Kyle and Kristi Easley was

born silently on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorials maybe directed to the North Central Iowa Down Syndrome Association in Alaina's memory.

This little angel is survived by her parents, Kyle and Kristi; big sister, Lauren; grandparents, Kevin and Kathy Easley of Mason City and Steve and Connie Smith of River Falls, WI and many other loving family members.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alaina Easley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments