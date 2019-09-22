September 5, 2019
MASON CITY --- Alaina Constance Easley the daughter of Kyle and Kristi Easley was
born silently on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials maybe directed to the North Central Iowa Down Syndrome Association in Alaina's memory.
This little angel is survived by her parents, Kyle and Kristi; big sister, Lauren; grandparents, Kevin and Kathy Easley of Mason City and Steve and Connie Smith of River Falls, WI and many other loving family members.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
