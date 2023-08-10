Agnes K. Lewis

April 18, 1922 - August 6, 2023

MASON CITY - Agnes K. Lewis of Mason City passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the age of 101.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 Fifth St SE, Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and will continue until 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The daughter of Grover C. and Agnes (Callahan) Lewis, Agnes Katherine was born on April 18, 1922, in Dougherty, and was one of ten children. She attended catholic school in Dougherty at St. Patrick's before graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in Rockwell. Following graduation, Agnes attended nursing school for three years at St. Margaret's Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

She joined the Army Nurse Corps. during the summer of 1942 and was sent to Ft. Riley in Colorado Springs for basic training. Agnes served in England, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria during World War II in an evacuation hospital, relocating approximately every two weeks. Agnes was serving in France when the war ended and recalled an atmosphere of happiness and gratitude all around. In the fall 1945, she joined the Army Reserves and moved to California to work in a hospital.

She was called from the Reserves to serve in a military hospital in Munich during the Korean Conflict. She was stationed there for two years before returning to the United States. Agnes re-enlisted a few years later where she served at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Ft. Smith, and Camp Zuma, Japan, along with a return to Europe.

Agnes served two single year tours in Vietnam, serving again at Walter Reed between deployments. Following her second tour in Vietnam Agnes was stationed in Hawaii and Ft. Gordon, GA before retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Following her return to Iowa, Agnes attended NIACC and LA James Beauty School.

For many years Agnes has been a member of the San Juan Post of the VFW, the Pilot Club, and the Athenian Study Club. Agnes was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was devoted to praying the Rosary.

Agnes is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Washburn of Peoria, Ill.; her nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Agnes; and siblings, Ambrose, Frank, John, Ann, Marie, Gertrude, Nora, and Josephine.

