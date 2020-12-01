Agnes J. (Falgitano) Garner

October 15, 1929-November 25, 2020

Agnes J. (Falgitano) Garner (91) of Mason City, IA passed away on November 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. She was surrounded by the love of her 6 daughters.

A memorial service will be held in summer of 2021.

Agnes was born October 15, 1929 in Seattle, WA to Salvatore & Lillian (Thal) Falgitano. She graduated from Holy Rosary HS in West Seattle, WA. She moved to Mason City, IA in the Fall of 1959. She met her Love, Warren Garner in 1962 and after 10+ years of "dating" they married on March 26, 1973 -- thus formally uniting their family of her 6 daughters and his 2 sons

Agnes had various waitressing jobs but was most remembered as "Aggie" from Buehlers Cafe where she worked for 11 years. She was housekeeper/care taker for Father Bill Holzer for 18 years (moving to whatever Catholic Church he was assigned to) until he passed away in April 1998. Father Bill and Agnes (mom) were also part of the Lions Club and she enjoyed all the activities and travels that that participation provided them. She moved back to Mason City shortly after he passed.