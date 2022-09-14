 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agnes “Aggie” Bertina Anderson

Agnes “Aggie” Bertina Anderson

Agnes “Aggie” Bertina Anderson

September 12, 2022

NORTHWOOD-Agnes “Aggie” Bertina Anderson, 95, of Northwood, IA, passed away September 12, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, Friday September 16, 2022, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA 50448.

Burial will take place following the service at Elk Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, Thursday September 15, 2022, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one-hour prior to the service at the church. Conner Colonial Chapel. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

