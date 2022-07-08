Adrienne L. Gabel

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday in Clinton. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Adrienne is survived by: her daughter, Cindy Johnson; her granddaughters, Elizabeth (Nathan) Holland, and Michelle (Matt Tyler) Harris; her brother, George (Carlene) Lorenz; her sister, Andrea Lorenz; and family friend Kathy Odau. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.