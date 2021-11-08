 Skip to main content
Adeline R. Kral

Adeline R. Kral

September 5, 1923-November 3, 2021

FOREST CITY-Adeline R. Kral, 98, of Forest City died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Lakeville, Minnesota.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Adeline Rose Kral, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Bastyr) Nedved, was born September 5, 1923 in Duncan. She attended school in Duncan. On November 21, 1945 she married Martin A. Kral at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They lived on a farm by Hayfield for 1 1/2 years before moving to a farm near Thompson, where they farmed until 1963. Martin and Adeline then bought an acreage one mile east of Thompson. Many people remember all the lights they would put up at Christmas time. Adeline worked at Fryer Farms in Forest City and Winnebago Industries for many years. She also worked for Cliff and Dorothy Miller at the locker in Thompson, Jensen Grocery, White House Café and the Java Center all in Thompson. Adeline played the piano and accordion. She and Martin enjoyed going to polka festivals in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska, where they would listen to “old time” music and partake in Bohemian food. After retirement, Martin and Adeline sold their acreage and moved into Thompson where they continued to put up lights at Christmas time. They lived in Thompson until 2010 when they sold their home and moved to Forest City. In 2016, Adeline moved to Apple Valley, MN to be closer to family. In 2019, Adeline moved to a care facility in Lakeview, MN. Adeline enjoyed embroidery work, crocheting and knitting for her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She also loved baking kolaches, which she always shared with her friends and swimming at the YMCA.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Forest City, St. James Church Guild and the Young at Heart group.

Adeline is survived by her son, Gary Kral of Eagan, MN; granddaughter, Megan (Dave) Young of Lino Lakes, MN; grandson, Trent (Alison) Kral of Farmington, MN; four great grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Kral and Leah and Haley Young; a brother, Edward (Katherine) Nedved of Sussex, WI; two sisters, Blanche Habermaier of St. Paul, MN and Sally (Bill) Bauer of New Prague, MN; a sister-in-law, Barb Nedved of Britt; and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin in 2012; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Kral; and three brothers, Robert, Jerry and Lewis Nedved. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

