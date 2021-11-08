Adeline R. Kral

Adeline Rose Kral, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Bastyr) Nedved, was born September 5, 1923 in Duncan. She attended school in Duncan. On November 21, 1945 she married Martin A. Kral at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They lived on a farm by Hayfield for 1 1/2 years before moving to a farm near Thompson, where they farmed until 1963. Martin and Adeline then bought an acreage one mile east of Thompson. Many people remember all the lights they would put up at Christmas time. Adeline worked at Fryer Farms in Forest City and Winnebago Industries for many years. She also worked for Cliff and Dorothy Miller at the locker in Thompson, Jensen Grocery, White House Café and the Java Center all in Thompson. Adeline played the piano and accordion. She and Martin enjoyed going to polka festivals in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska, where they would listen to “old time” music and partake in Bohemian food. After retirement, Martin and Adeline sold their acreage and moved into Thompson where they continued to put up lights at Christmas time. They lived in Thompson until 2010 when they sold their home and moved to Forest City. In 2016, Adeline moved to Apple Valley, MN to be closer to family. In 2019, Adeline moved to a care facility in Lakeview, MN. Adeline enjoyed embroidery work, crocheting and knitting for her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She also loved baking kolaches, which she always shared with her friends and swimming at the YMCA.