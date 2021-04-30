Adelaide A. Brager
January 14, 1927-April 27, 2021
VENTURA–Adelaide A. Brager, 94, of Ventura passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner.
Face masks are recommended at both the visitation and memorial service.
Adelaide Anna Brager, the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Kracke) Schwisow, was born January 14, 1927 at Fairbury, Nebraska. She graduated from Fairbury High School and then went on to receive her normal training teaching certificate. Adelaide taught in a rural school near Daykin, Nebraska. On September 22, 1946 she was married to Marvin Brager at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Daykin. They farmed south of Ventura until 1964 when they moved to their farm north of Ventura. Besides helping on the farm, Adelaide also worked at Redeemer Lutheran Church Day Care in Ventura for many years. She enjoyed her family, gardening, baking, canning and hand work.
She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she belonged to the LWML, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and belonged to the church Fellowship Club. She was active in the community as a member of Union Dozen Club, Northside Jolly Club, Ventura Music Mothers, and PTA.
Adelaide is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jim) Nesbit of Clear Lake, Mike (Sue) Brager of Clear Lake and Randy (Janet) Brager of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Heidi Nesbit, Hollie (Brian) Meyer, Tiffani Ward, Todd Brager, Amy Nesbit, Dustin (Allison) Ward, Laura (Brendan) Daly, Emily (Ben) DuBose and Molly Brager and eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Althea Brager and Lavonne Brager; a brother-in-law, Larry (Sandy) Brager; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; daughter, Barb (Christopher) Ward; and sister, Ruth (Edwin) Wessner. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841
