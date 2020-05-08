Adam D. Van Syoc

His main goal in life was to always take care of and provide for his family so he pursued a successful career in sales. Anyone who knew his sales abilities would say he was one of the best. We always joked that he could sell ice to an Eskimo. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and chatted with everyone who crossed his path. He never left anywhere without making a new friend.

Throughout his sales career he worked at Pepsi, Kabrick Distributing, and most recently NMC/RAKA as a territory sales manager.

His wife and kids were the most important thing to him. They were his utmost pride and joy. Whenever they needed him, he was there. He loved supporting and watching his children excel in their activities, whether it be cheer, dance, track, baseball, or their artistic abilities. When his son, Derek, started to have an extreme passion for baseball, Adam made sure he was there to encourage him every step of the way. He spent countless hours practicing with Derek, coached his baseball city league teams, helped coach his travel team, umpired when needed, volunteered endlessly at the Holcim baseball complex, and joined the Mason City Youth Baseball Association board.