Abigail Sue Hansen

Abbie loved going to craft shows and started her own business making teddy bears with moveable joints and voice boxes. Abbie then worked many years at The Bridal Theatre in St. Ansgar. She loved helping brides say yes to the dress. Years later she made floral arrangements at The Cottage, where she enjoyed interacting with the lunch clientele. After retirement, she started a business with her friend Diane Patterson making watches with interchangeable jeweled bracelets. She also loved antiques and could be found at an auction or antiquing on the occasional girls' trip to Orinoco. Abbie loved being a Grandma. She loved to spend time with her grandkids teaching them how to ride a bike and swim, making cupcakes and cookies, creating elaborate treasure hunts for them to solve, and playing under the sprinklers. Abbie loved life. She loved seeing and learning new things all the time. She never met a challenge she didn't conquer. Over the course of her life, she was a wife, mother, grandma, seamstress, gardener, florist, tailor, baker, bear maker, technology guru, avid knitter, watch and jewelry maker. She was mighty and fierce. She will be missed greatly.