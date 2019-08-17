A. Marie Hickman
April 12, 1928 - August 13, 2019
A. Marie Hickman, 91, of Belmond, IA, went home to be with her Lord on August 13, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 First St. S.E., Belmond. Jason Lubben will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Belmond United Methodist Church Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will continue 1 hr. prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Belmond Evangelical Free Church, B-K Scholarship Foundations, or to the donor's choice.
Adrianna Marie Zevenbergen was born at Ocheyedan, IA, to Ike and Jennie (Monster) Zevenbergen on April 12, 1928. Later the family moved to a farm near Ashton, IA. Marie attended country school until the 3rd grade, then attended public school beginning in 4th grade in Ashton. When she was in the 6th grade she began playing high school basketball in Ashton. It was at that time that she earned her first high school letter. She traveled all over northwest Iowa to different schools to play basketball and really enjoyed it. She sang second soprano in the high school chorus. She was salutatorian of her graduating class.
Marie grew up on a farm near Ashton and worked with her dad. She learned to milk cows, feed hogs, and other farm necessities. She enjoyed working along side her dad. This was the beginning of her lifelong love of animals that included many cats and dogs, and frequently cared for her “grand-dogs”.
She began her college days at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. and then transferred to Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, MN where she studied English. She always cherished the fact that Billy Graham was the president of Northwestern Bible College during her time there.
While attending college, she married Paul Hickman on August 24th 1949. At the end of their junior year of college, Paul was called back into military service. They spent a year at Camp McCoy, WI. Afterward Paul finished his last year of college. Upon graduation, Paul began working with J.C. Penny Co. He then decided he wanted to go into teaching. He taught one year in Madrid and then took a job in Belmond, where he taught for 33 years.
Marie was always interested in mission work. She spent hours at her sewing machine making baby blankets and kimonos. She also spent hours tearing and rolling bandages which were sent to Africa for medical purposes. Marie also taught Sunday School classes for 55 years and was involved in the youth ministries and ladies ministries and Christian Women's Club. She was a charter member of the Evangelical Free Church, Belmond. She was a long time member of the Belmond-Klemme Booster Klub and could be seen at many of the schools activities and events over the years.
At 70 years of age, she began managing a high school concession stand for all six sports. She really enjoyed the work. She became known as the "Popcorn Queen". She was 80 years old when she finally “retired”.
Her focus was always on her faith, family, and friends. She truly enjoyed having the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren spend time with her. She loved her Cubs and the Hawkeyes. She was a great cheerleader and always offering encouragement to others.
Above all else, she wanted her life to be an example of Christ's love and care. She always felt that God was there with her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Paulette (John) Andrews, Belmond, IA, David (Joan) Hickman, Mason City, IA, Scott, (Angie) Hickman, Belmond, IA, and Roxanne, (Dennis) Schlader, Iowa City, IA. Eight grandchildren: Wendy (Nick) Nielsen, Cedar Rapids, IA, Krisha Andrews, Honolulu, HI, Kristen (Chris) Fox, Norwalk, IA, Matt Hickman (Sarah Schlax), North Liberty, IA, Jeffrey Hickman, Belmond, IA, Jessica (Zac) Smith, Manly, IA, Cody Schlader, Iowa City, IA, and Ciarah (Michael) Maize, Greensboro, NC. Great grandchildren: Roman & Connor Nielsen, Anna, Easton, Carter, and Zander Fox, Hailey and Ayden Hickman, and McKinley and Kambri Smith. Marie's brother Lee (Kay) Zevenbergen, Knoxville, TN, and many nieces and nephews and countless friends of all ages.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Hickman, Oct. 7, 2005, sister Deana Kruger, niece Louise Kruger, and grandson Dennis Andrews on July 6, 1977. Andrews Funeral Homes Belmond, IA 641-444-4474
