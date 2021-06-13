A. “Jeanette” Fahrney

Jeanette was a gifted musician and artist. Her talent for music was discovered at a young age. She began studying clarinet in the 6th grade; was accepted as a student by the renowned Himie Voxman at age 15; and was a featured soloist with her high school band in Williamsburg, IA. She then continued her music studies at the University of Iowa, where she met her husband of 67 years, Maurice Fahrney. Early in her career, she served as a piano accompanist for contest students, taught baton twirlers to perform with the marching band, and served as her husband's summer band assistant in Belmond. Later in her career, she opened a clarinet studio. She was beloved by her many students in Mason City and the surrounding area, and she took great pride to see their talents flourish. For many years she performed as a member of Matinee Musical, Mason City Municipal Band, and North Iowa Area Band and Orchestra. As an artist, her paintings reflected her love of nature and were sold in home-based events and craft fairs throughout IA and MN, Dayton's department stores, and gift shops in both Rocky Mountain National Park and Grand Teton National Park. Jeanette was an active church participant and would reliably attend to those who were ill or grieving. Jeanette was devoted to her family, and is survived by her husband, Maurice Fahrney; daughters Kristine (Ben) Wiant and Nancy (John) Fallis; grandchildren Michael, Suzanne, and Nicholas Fallis; her sister Charlotte (Tom) Strom, as well as many loving cousins, nieces & nephews, and a host of long-time friends.