Numbers show Iowa unemployment changes did not solve workforce shortage

DES MOINES — A shortage of willing workers was an issue before COVID-19 reached Iowa and the U.S. The pandemic, business leaders say, exacerbated the issues.

While policy changes to unemployment benefits have not yet boosted workforce numbers in Iowa, businesses continue to search for ways to find workers.

The federal government made an additional $300 per month in unemployment benefits available to help ease the financial pain of workers displaced during the pandemic. Some states, including Iowa, moved quickly to eliminate those benefits, saying the extra money was leading people to choose to collect unemployment checks rather than return to work.

But since those states stopped the aid, the workforce shortage and related issues remained. Workforces in the 25 states that maintained the extra federal benefits until the program expired in September saw better workforce growth than the states that ended the extra benefits early, according to an analysis of state-by-state data by The Associated Press.

“Policymakers were pinning too many hopes on ending unemployment insurance as a labor market boost,” Fiona Greig, managing director of the JPMorgan Chase Institute, which used JPMorgan bank account data to study the issue, told The Associated Press. “The work disincentive effects were clearly small.”

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds cut off the extra benefits effective June 12.

“Now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work,” Reynolds said in a statement at the time.

But there has not been a significant increase in the state’s workforce or a dent in the worker shortage since then.

Since June, Iowa’s labor force participation rate has remained essentially flat: it was 66.6% in June and 66.8% in September, according to state data.

Only 6,500 more people were working in Iowa in September than were in June, according to state data. That’s less than one-half of 1% of the total state workforce of nearly 1.6 million.

The state’s unemployment rate -- 4.0% -- also was the same in September as it was in June, according to state data.

And the number of unemployed Iowans in September (66,100) was virtually identical to what it was in June (66,600), according to state data.

Reynolds’ spokesman said the decision to cut off extra federal unemployment benefits was one element in the governor’s effort to address the state’s workforce shortage. The spokesman also noted the number of working Iowans has increased two of the past three months, said the number of Iowans seeking employment through state workforce development offices has increased 190%, and that the state is seeing “some of the lowest number of initial unemployment claims in 20 years.”

“Iowa’s workforce shortage is a complex issue and the governor is focused on developing and implementing comprehensive strategies to resolve it. Ending (extra federal unemployment) enhancements was just one way to encourage individuals to return to the workforce in the near term,” Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said in an email. “The bigger opportunity is transforming the unemployment process to a re-employment system which is already underway at (Iowa Workforce Development).”

Murphy is referring to recently announced changes to Iowa’s unemployment process, including requirements that Iowans receiving unemployment benefits conduct more work searches and work 1-on-1 with a state official to find a job.

“These types of solutions will help meet our goal of more Iowans working,” Murphy said. “We want to be sure no Iowan who is receiving unemployment benefits unnecessarily remains on the sidelines. We can’t sustain our highly touted economic recovery based on temporary enhancements.”

Whether those changes are more effective than previous moves remains to be seen. Meantime, employers across Iowa continue to deal with a shortage of willing workers.

“Iowa is in the midst of the most acute workforce shortage in a generation,” said Joe Murphy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council, an organization comprised of CEOs and top executives from the 22 largest employers in Iowa. “While this has been a concern for businesses for years, the pandemic has pushed this to crisis levels in many industries.

“At the root of this situation is Iowa’s lack of population growth. We need to recruit more people to Iowa from high-cost states, retain more of our graduates, and work with our federal delegation to pass comprehensive immigration reform," Murphy said.

In September, The Other Place, a restaurant located in Clear Lake off Highway 18, told the Globe Gazette that it has had to make dramatic changes to how it was doing business because of a lack of enough employees to run at full capacity.

"We have a reduced menu, reduced seating, sections closed off, closed down early and sometimes even shut down entirely," said owner Brian Hagenow. "If you had told me I would be shutting down every so often, I would have laughed last year... We've never had a huge problem like this."

His business was able to hire around 15 employees in the last month or so, but remained slightly short-handed.

Local construction firms also continue to reporter large worker shortages. Rye Construction, a small family owned business in Mason City, has had to turn down jobs because it lacked the staff to be able to do them.

"We're a small family-owned business, it just means me and my partner (Andy Rye) do more work than we normally would have to do," co-owner Michael Rye said. "It's for sure a little tougher."

Ron Corbett, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance’s vice president of Economic Development and a former Cedar Rapids mayor and candidate for governor, also said Iowa’s stagnant population growth is an issue, forcing companies to get creative in order to attract workers.

“Companies are trying to take remote work concepts and utilize people from outside the area,” Corbett said.

As workers have found that working from home frees up their time to spend on other priorities, employers have often began to shift to some form of remote work permanently, or at least a hybrid between a physical and remote work environment, Corbett said. This expands the laborshed to all corners of the U.S. or sometimes even beyond the country’s borders.

But in Cedar Rapids, an industrial city with many manufacturing jobs, not all employers have the option to offer remote work, Corbett said. People who work in restaurants or as nurses, for instance, on the frontlines also have to be physically present to work.

As another incentive, Corbett said more companies than not are now paying well above $15 – turning what once seemed like a longshot dream among Democratic officeholders into reality as employers compete for workers in a labor force that’s been slow to rebound from the pandemic.

Cerro Gordo County employers have increased pay for certain positions, including the Mason City Police Department and the Clear Lake School District, as well as private employers. KwikStar was recently offering new hires in certain positions a $500 signing bonus.

Corbett pointed to UnityPoint Health boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and Mercy Medical Center & MercyCare Community Physicians following suit soon after with a minimum wage hike to $15.25 an hour in December 2020.

Now that most businesses have rushed to up their wages to compete, those pay bumps don’t “give a competitive advantage,” Corbett said.

Employers might then turn to other incentives such as signing or referral bonuses. Corbett said he has seen some bonuses totaling $2,500 from area companies, which then might encourage workers to tell their friends and acquaintances about the perks.

As companies are navigating what return to work looks like, employees want policies that promote flexibility, said Tom Banta, vice president of the Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD). Wage increases are also part of the discussion, he added.

"On the lower end of that hourly scale, those rates have gone up 30 to 40 percent in some cases, if not higher,” Banta said. “There’s certainly wage increases as one solution to this.”

Banta said ICAD primary works with interstate commerce companies, and the conversation has largely focused on retention.

Companies – such as CRST and the University of Iowa – are working to engage employees who might be looking at other opportunities, Banta said. Retention is “increasingly more important” for companies, he said.

Target has focused on retention, offering flexibility and more hours to its current employees. The company also announced an initiative to offer workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs.

Josh Schamberger, president of Think Iowa City, said his son started working at Target in June. He worked part-time over the summer and now weekends during the school year, and has received two retention bonuses and an increase in pay during that time.

Schamberger said his organization has also tried to be “incredibly flexible” with what employees need.

Banta said the goal is to have approaches be proactive rather than reactionary.

“I'm optimistic that we're going to find our path forward, but it's likely not going to be any one item,” Banta said. “It's going to be a combination of a number of different things, and we're going to be learning as we go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0