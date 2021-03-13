Northwood woman dies in one-car accident

A one-car accident on Hwy. 65 late Friday night has claimed the life of a Northwood woman.

Michelle Marie Runde, 37, was driving north on Hwy. 65 just north of Northwood in a Dodge Challenger when she missed a turn on the road, traveled through a field and struck a machine shed, according to a press release from Iowa State Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scanner traffic at the time of the accident said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, but the state patrol report did not confirm this.

Runde, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

State Patrol was assisted by the Worth County Sheriff's Office, and Northwood and Mason City fire departments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.