Northern, northwestern Iowa under blizzard warning, winter weather advisory

Did you have travel plans today or tonight? You may want to alter or reconsider them.

A winter storm will bring strong winds and blizzard conditions to northern and western Iowa today, according to the National Weather Service. Light to moderate snowfall and bitter cold conditions are expected into tonight.

"The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions across northwest and northern Iowa," said an advisory from the National Weather Service.

"Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan accordingly and be prepared to alter or cancel plans if travel is being considered in portions of northwest or northern Iowa, much of Minnesota, or the eastern Dakotas."

Counties including Winnebago, Worth, Hancock and Kossuth are under a blizzard warning. Cerro Gordo, Wright and Franklin Counties are under a winter weather advisory.

In Mason City, according to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of freezing rain and snow before 3 p.m., likely followed by snow after 4 p.m. The day's high is expected to be near 45, but wind chill may leave the temperature feeling closer to 0 degrees.