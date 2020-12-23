Northern, northwestern Iowa under blizzard warning, winter weather advisory

Did you have travel plans today or tonight? You may want to alter or reconsider them.
A winter storm will bring strong winds and blizzard conditions to northern and western Iowa today, according to the National Weather Service. Light to moderate snowfall and bitter cold conditions are expected into tonight.
"The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions across northwest and northern Iowa," said an advisory from the National Weather Service.
"Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan accordingly and be prepared to alter or cancel plans if travel is being considered in portions of northwest or northern Iowa, much of Minnesota, or the eastern Dakotas."
Counties including Winnebago, Worth, Hancock and Kossuth are under a blizzard warning. Cerro Gordo, Wright and Franklin Counties are under a winter weather advisory.
In Mason City, according to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of freezing rain and snow before 3 p.m., likely followed by snow after 4 p.m. The day's high is expected to be near 45, but wind chill may leave the temperature feeling closer to 0 degrees.
Into the night in Mason City, snow is expected before 2 a.m., with "patchy blowing snow" after 10 p.m. The low temperature will be near -3 but with wind chill will feel like -25 degrees.
Those bitterly cold temperatures will follow into Thursday, with wind chill values as low as -30 degrees, as well as conditions with blowing snow.
The combination of wind and snow could significantly reduce visibility conditions, especially for northern and northwestern Iowa. Check road conditions early and often before considering travel. If your vehicle doesn't already have a winter emergency kit, now would be an opportune time to add one.
The latest road conditions are available by dialing 5-1-1.
Could it be a white Christmas after all?
Only time will tell. According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation in Mason City this afternoon and tonight could amount to up to an inch and a half to 2 inches total.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.