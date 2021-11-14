Northern Lights Alliance: We need your support for a successful 2022

It was 21 years ago when the Northern Lights Men’s Shelter was opened in Mason City. In 2006, a small group of Mason City women saw the need for a women/children homeless shelter. Their dedication, insight and hard work paid off and today, the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelter now shelters women/children, men, veterans and sober living residents.

Mercy Hospital was instrumental along with past director, Joey Van Zomeren, in getting New Beginnings House of Hope opened in 2006. Joni Dunn was the women’s shelter first board president. MercyOne North Iowa continues to be a strong financial supporter today.

The mission statement remains steadfast: "Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless provides a safe, respectful, temporary shelter for homeless persons, where options for self-help are not available and to meet needs not currently met by others in the community." The homeless shelter operates Northern Lights men’s shelter, New Beginnings House of Hope women’s and children shelter, Courage Hall for Veteran’s and Walter’s House for sober living. All shelters operate under Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless' name.

The board of directors, led by board president Barbara Hovland, and newly appointed Director Jesse Germundson, are passionate and dedicated to making the NLAHS as strong as it can be. Germundson has been involved with the shelters since early 2019, most recently as the men's shelter manager. Relationship-building in the community is one of the board’s top priorities in the coming year. Working with other organizations and teaming up to offer the homeless clients' help in their journey is vital to their success. Reaching out to both city and county officials is an important goal of board president Hovland. It is vital that the city and county help with funding for the homeless shelters, which hasn’t been the case in the past.

Homelessness is a reality in North Iowa. It can happen to anyone. Clients enter our shelters because of violent domestic situations, job loss and loss of income, which resulted from eviction from their homes.

Every client that enters a Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless shelter gets a hand up and assistance in reaching their goals. If we can help clients acquire and maintain affordable housing while connecting them to resources in the area it really increases the chances, they will succeed long term. NLAHS is a 30-day program, but clients that are reaching goals and waiting for apartments can stay beyond that point. One of the factors that sets us apart is that we don’t just provide shelter, we connect clients to services and resources to make their life better. We also attempt to get every client into a permanent housing situation.

NLAHS also has transitional housing for women and men. It is very expensive to start from scratch so NLAHS provides a transitional housing option to allow clients to obtain longer term shelter while they save money and attain goals, and policies set by Director Germundson.

In 2021, a year filled with COVID and shut downs, the NLAHS remained open and continued to serve clients. The generosity of North Iowans was prevalent through the pandemic with their willingness to drop off donations. The staff was so overwhelmed with used clothing donations, that we had to halt donations for a period of time. However, monetary donations are always needed and welcome to keep the shelters operating and bills paid.

In 2021 so far Northern Lights Men’s Shelter has served 80 individuals, and New Beginnings House of Hope served 74 out of which 21 were children. Out of the 154 total clients served, over 80 of them were able to exit our shelters to safe long-term housing situations.

Being an emergency shelter, we serve a lot of different people on different paths, so those numbers are great and we are striving to make them better. NLAHS helps connect clients to resources, obtain jobs, refer them to programs, and also pay first month’s rent, deposit and often times both. Other services offered to our clients are bus tokens, daily necessity items, food and milk. The shelters receive meat product donations from Smithfield.

Every winter, the NLAHS has opened their shelters up as a "low barrier shelter" when the temperatures dip to an emergency level. Notifications are sent to local police and the media.

The board of directors has its sight set on 2022 and will continue to make goals and decisions which are best for the clients and staff. One of those goals is to pay off the mortgage for the property that houses New Beginnings House of Hope, located at 202 First St. NW.

The NLAHS is funded solely on private donations and grants. The board is looking forward to planning and holding a 2022 fundraiser, and is looking into a Spring Capital Campaign.

The annual Christmas/Holiday letter will be going out in the mail around Thanksgiving. The revenue received at the end of the year is always vital and much needed to keeping the lights on and doors open to those who need a temporary home.

Barbara Hovland is the president of the Northern Lights Alliance Homeless Shelter and Jesse Germundson is its director.

