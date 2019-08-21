{{featured_button_text}}

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless celebrated its 20th anniversary with fundraiser in Mason City on Tuesday.

The program launched in 1999 as Northern Lights emergency men’s shelter, but has expanded to include the New Beginnings House of Hope for women and children, the Courage House extended-term home for veterans, and the Walter House sober-living facility, all in Mason City.

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless director Jeannie Kingery addresses donors and guests at the organization's 20th anniversary event on Tuesday in Mason City.

Northern Lights Alliance Director Jeannie Kingery thanked the community for its support over the last 20 years.

“We are so lucky to be a part of so many people’s lives,” she said. “We serve between 500 and 600 people per year, which is high for a rural area.”

She then appealed to donors and sponsors, upon which the organization relies heavily. 

Along with a living space, food and personal hygiene amenities for each resident are also provided. Even though some expenses are offset by a nominal amount of rent charged to those living in the extended-term veterans and sober homes, the cost to support a resident is approximately $82 per day.

Courage House, one of only two shelters in Iowa for homeless vets, has been home to Navy veteran Doug Taylor for the last three months. The 65-year-old says his health issues and bad luck with landlords led him to require emergency housing. Kingery later invited him to move into the vets home.

Courage House resident and Navy veteran Doug Taylor listens as his own story is told to the crowd as part of a presentation given by Northern Lights coordinator, Jesse Germundson.

When asked about his experience working with Kingery, Taylor became emotional. “It’s been a long time since someone did anything nice for me without expecting something in return,” he said. “If there was any way I could repay Jeannie, well, I’d do just about anything.”

Northern Lights coordinator Jesse Germundson, 28, has also had a positive experience with the organization, and actually began his time with the shelter as a potential resident. After a car accident left him severely injured, Germundson found himself addicted to an opioid-based pain medication.

He struggled with sobriety, and his then-boss suggested he check out the sober living facility.

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless coordinator, Jesse Germundson, gives a presentation at the organization's 20th anniversary event on Tuesday in Mason City.

“I checked it out, and just started hanging out there more and more. Shortly after that, the maintenance guy quit, and they gave me his job,” Germundson said. “Now, I’m coordinator and training to take over the Secondary Supervisor position. I have a lot of ideas to streamline things and make us even more efficient.”

Germundson said one thing that surprises people about the housing facility is the wide variety of backgrounds of the residents. “Anyone can end up homeless,” he said. “It would blow your mind to see the content, character, and work ethic of so many of the people who come through here.”

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

