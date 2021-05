In Mason City, North Virginia Avenue will be closed between 14th and 15th Streets Northeast to repair a water main.

The closure is expected to start Monday, May 24 and end May 26.

Affected residents will need to use 15th Street to access their driveways during the closure, a release from the City of Mason City said.

For more information, contact Joe Bohl at 641-421-3677.

