2018 Iowa All Academy Ball

A group photo from the 2018 Iowa All Academy Ball in West Des Moines that honors cadets, midshipmen and graduates of the five U.S. military academies.

Six North Iowa cadets and midshipmen will be honored later this month at the Iowa All Academy Ball in West Des Moines.

Bryce Foxen, of Charles City, who’s in the U.S. Navy; Katelyn Miller, of Clear Lake, who’s in the U.S. Air Force; Jaxon Jones, of Forest City, in U.S. Army; Meeghan Rodamaker, of Mason City, in the U.S. Navy; Brock Jennings, of Osage, in the U.S. Air Force; and Christian Flege, of Waverly, in the U.S. Army; are attending the 13th annual ball on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel.

The event, which is open to family and friends as well as current cadets, midshipmen and graduates of the five U.S. military academies, features a full program with a cocktail reception, silent auction, photographer, keynote speaker, dinner and dancing.

“This is always a great event recognizing, appreciating and celebrating the commitment of current and past service academy members from our state,” said Kevin Lentz, chairman of the Iowa All Academy Ball. “It is a special night dedicated in their honor.”

The keynote speaker at this year’s Iowa All Academy Ball is Don Patterson, Army Class of 1973. Patterson served as an assistant coach under University of Iowa head coach Hayden Fry for 20 years. During his time with the Hawkeyes, Iowa appeared in 14 bowl games, including three Rose Bowls.

In 1999, Patterson became the head coach of Western Illinois where he went 62-45 in 11 seasons.

All proceeds from the Iowa All Academy Ball will be donated to Puppy Jake Foundation and Iowa Veterans Home, Iowa-based charities supporting veterans.

For more information or to register for the Iowa All Academy Ball, visit www.iowaallacademyball.com or visit the Iowa All Academy Ball Facebook page.

