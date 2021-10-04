North Iowans weigh in on what they would do if they won the Powerball

The literal million-dollar question. What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot?

Some lucky person may have their answer fulfilled after Monday night’s 41st drawing for the grand prize.

The Powerball jackpot has gone almost four months without a winner and has climbed to an estimated $685 million, the eighth largest in U.S. history. No one has been lucky enough to claim the cash since June 5.

This drawing now sets a new record, with the previous one being 36 drawings that ended in January 2021 according to the Associated Press. With each drawing going without a lucky winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Powerball hopefuls and dreamers had been flocking to the Kwik Trip on South Federal Avenue since the amount “shot up” last week, according to Alexandra Clark, who works at the gas station.

“It’s been insane. I’m not kidding you, if somebody is buying lottery tickets it is going to be Powerball and it’s going to be multiple plays all at once,” said Clark.

Clark said some Powerball buyers have told her what they would do if they won the money, ranging from going on vacation to making donations to charities.

“If I were to win, it would be buying my mom a house, buying myself a house, getting my kids through college, and going on vacation,” said Clark.

Jeanette Armstrong, who is from Osage and is a regular player, stopped by the Kwik Trip to pick up Powerball tickets for herself and her husband. She added there are a lot of things that she would do with the grand prize.

“We got enough relatives I think we can dish it out and share with everybody and make a lot of people happy,” said Armstrong. “I got some charities I’d like to donate to and a lot of family who could use the money. I wouldn’t keep it all for myself. I couldn’t live long enough to spend all of it.”

Thomas Case, a Mason City resident, said he did not play Powerball very often but knew what he spend the money on.

“I would give a lot of it to charity and then I would probably travel,” said Case.

“I would definitely help a lot of my family, friends, and some charities. Then obviously get an extra nice house, a vehicle, and put kids through college,” said Keirdae Kraft from Mason City.

Rob Buckner, who is from Minneapolis, said he was not a Powerball player but a family member always told him to pick them up a ticket.

“My mom would always force us to try to grab one. We might be lucky. I’m not big on gambling,” said Buckner.

Buckner said if he did win the Powerball, he would bring more activities to his neighborhood.

“What I would do with the Powerball if I was the winner: I would buy a lot of land in my own neighborhood. Open up some entertainment and some more activities,” said Buckner.

The winner with the golden ticket for the promoted prize of $685 million is for one that chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The majority of big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing is an estimate $485.5 million, according to the Associated Press. Either prize option would be subject to taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico according to the Associated Press.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

