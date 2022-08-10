North Iowans stomp over to childhood cancer benefit

Cancer is one of the most common and deadly diseases in the United States. Those affected often go through massive reality shifts. For families of children with cancer, the trauma can be even more intense.

That's why Stomping Out Childhood Cancer was formed. The board, made up of parents of children with cancer, helps local families with extra expenses and the difficulties they go through after a cancer diagnosis. The organization also donates to childhood cancer research, a field largely understudied.

"This organization means a lot to us, because we know what it's like" said Erin Runde, treasurer of Stomping Out Childhood Cancer.

Runde's daughter, Brooke, was diagnosed with nephroblastoma, or Wilm's tumor, when she was four years old. Brooke went through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a surgery and radiation to fight her cancer. On Sept. 10, more than five years after her diagnosis, Brooke will help with a fundraiser to benefit other local cancer families at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

Brooke's father, Dan Runde, had the idea to add a car show to the fourth annual Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Benefit. Before Brooke was diagnosed, he had a Chevelle in the shop.

"After Brooke's diagnosis, Dan told the guy to stop working on it. But he had kept going, and when it was all fixed up and Dan got it, he called it 'The Brookenator,'" Erin Runde said, displaying a photo of her daughter in front of the car.

That photo graces the car show poster. Kids who are part of Stomping Out Childhood Cancer will hand out trophies honoring their favorite cars. There will also be a siblings trophy, to honor everything the siblings of children with cancer go through as well.

"Their childhoods are essentially robbed from them" said Shanda Brugos, a board member of Stomping Out Childhood Cancer said. "Often the older kids in the family have to step up and start taking care of the younger children while mom and dad are helping take care of their child in treatment."

Erin Runde said when Brooke was diagnosed, she didn't have time to tell her kids.

"We had to pack and head straight to treatment. Our kids were told by their grandparents their little sister had been diagnosed with cancer," Runde said.

The community's reaction to the news brought an outpouring of support -- support Runde returns whenever she can.

When Runde volunteered for her first event last year, she felt like it was too hard. She has a lot of respect for board members who work with the group regularly. Brooke also became active in the group, helping with events whenever she can. Brooke is now 10, and she loves spending time with her remission gift, her dog Tattoo, and riding horses. She recently won a national title in the walk/trot for kids 10 and under in Oklahoma. Now she's home, preparing to start fifth grade and hand out trophies at the car show.

Burgos was invited to Stomping Out Childhood Cancer shortly after her son, Elliot, died from cancer at age 7. At the time, she wasn't ready to join. But when she did, Burgos became an integral part of the group, helping support families going through similar traumatic experiences.

"It was difficult, being the only board member who lost their child. But I'm able to help a lot of families alleviate some of the extra expenses and offer support," Burgos said. After she joined Stomping Out Childhood Cancer, Burgos worked to make the group an official nonprofit.

In addition to the car show, the benefit will feature a live auction, silent auction, music, food, activities for kids, a bake sale and lunch.

"It's an event with activities for an entire family to enjoy," Erin Runde said. The car show and silent auction start at 10 a.m., with activities lasting until 4 p.m. Interested sponsors are welcome to donate baskets for the event at the Runde Realty office in Mason City.