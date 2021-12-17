North Iowans recognized for lifesaving efforts

A collection of North Iowa citizens and first responders were given state recognition for the work that they have done for their community.

Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens honored individuals at the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor and Governor's Lifesaving Awards on Thursday morning. A total of 35 individuals from across the state were recognized for their responses.

"These Iowans intentionally and selflessly provided aid and assistance in times of need. It's an honor to celebrate those who placed the needs of others above their own and answered the call to serve," said Bayens in a press release.

The Governor's Lifesaving Awards Program recognizes recipients in four different categories, according to a press release, including: Lifesaving with Valor, awarded to those who risk their own life and attempted to save another; Lifesaving, awarded to those individuals who have attempted to save the life of another individual, but did not put their life in jeopardy; Meritorious, which is awarded to those individuals in recognition of courageous and unselfish service rendered during a time of distress; and Outstanding Service, presented to persons who have performed a courageous act in an attempt to save an individual who was in danger of losing his or her life or to individuals who unselfishly rendered service in a time of emergency.

The following individuals received the Governor's Lifesaving Awards:

David Duncan - Lifesaving with Valor, Mason City

Christopher Fink - Lifesaving with Valor, Clear Lake

Stephen Fettkether - Lifesaving with Valor, Mason City

Jason Hahn - Lifesaving with Valor, Mason City

The Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor honors the memory of George, Frank, Joe, Matt and Albert Sullivan, who died during a naval attack during World War II. This year, the ceremony recognized 13 first responders from across the state.

The following individuals from North Iowa received the award:

Deputy Matthew Smith - Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Zachary Scott - Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Christopher Flatness - Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

