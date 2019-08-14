Two North Iowa chamber employees have become certified professional guides.
Colleen Frein, Mason City Chamber of Commerce membership director and community concierge, and Libbey Hohn, Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce tourism director, recently earned the certification from Iowa State University.
The Professional Guide Training and Certification program is the first of its kind in Iowa, and is designed for staff and volunteers who deliver interpretive programs or lead guided community tours for the public.
Certification candidates must complete a training workshop, which combines theoretical foundations of the profession with practical skills in delivering quality experiences to visitors.
The final certification process is conducted at each individual’s place of work, directly applying professional guide practices most appropriate for each community or attraction, and improving visitor experiences across Iowa.
