North Iowan trains state's first wild peregrine falcon

Falcons are not pets, and I don’t usually name my birds. In this case, I made an exception and decided to call the hawk Aurora -- a symbolic reference to the remote, unknown regions from whence she came.

I soon began launching Aurora directly from the glove, letting her wander the sky a bit longer with each session. On a crisp afternoon in early December, the falcon climbed into the wind and kept going until she was lost to view. Although I could no longer see her, I had equipped the bird with a tail mounted, telemetry transmitter and was able to track her general whereabouts with a radio receiver. Although the transmitter signal varied at times, it eventually grew stronger again until I spotted the bird returning to my position. I was never happier to see a hawk descend to the lure. For me, the event was both scary and exciting -- a stark reminder of how easily the bird could resume her life in the wild.

Since that December afternoon, it has not been uncommon for Aurora to range beyond my vision. But she has always returned; her loyalty is amazing. She’s the only falcon that I haven’t had to “beep down” with telemetry on at least a few occasions.