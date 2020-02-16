You are the owner of this article.
North Iowan in jail after investigation of multiple fires
North Iowan in jail after investigation of multiple fires

A Mason City man has been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires over the last few months.

Adam J. Schipper, 55, is charged with felony second-degree arson.

Mason City Police said he allegedly set fires at the Westview Apartments as well as other nearby locations.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, another fire was reported at the apartments a search warrant was served in connection to the investigation.

He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail that evening.

