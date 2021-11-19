North Iowa Youth Center to hold fundraiser on Sunday

Regan Banks, and the Studer and Fleenor families are hosting a fundraiser on Sunday for the North Iowa Youth Center.

They will be serving hot chocolate, apple cider and treats for kids at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the center, located at 138 Fifth St. S.W. in Mason City.

The youth center is also holding an Inflatable Day on Saturday, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. That includes ham or turkey baskets giveaways. Hot dog meals will be available for $3.

The youth center is open to kids of all ages from 5 p.m.- 7p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

