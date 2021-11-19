 Skip to main content
North Iowa Youth Center to hold fundraiser on Sunday

Regan Banks, and the Studer and Fleenor families are hosting a fundraiser on Sunday for the North Iowa Youth Center.

They will be serving hot chocolate, apple cider and treats for kids at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the center, located at 138 Fifth St. S.W. in Mason City.

Baskets

Volunteer Cathy Homan of Mason City helps a family pick out a pair of gloves as families came to pick up their Thanksgiving baskets at the North Iowa Youth Center in Mason City in this 2016 file photo.

The youth center is also holding an Inflatable Day on Saturday, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. That includes ham or turkey baskets giveaways. Hot dog meals will be available for $3.

The youth center is open to kids of all ages from 5 p.m.- 7p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

