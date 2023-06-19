North Iowa Youth Center is celebrating Juneteenth in a big way with a special "Freedom Day" food truck.
Stop by the Youth Center tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit T&T BBQ and Catering.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is celebrated on June 19 and it's name is a portmanteau of the two words. June 19 is the anniversary of the order by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas in 1865.
North Iowa Youth Center is at 138 Fifth St. S.W. in Mason City. T&T BBQ will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.