North Iowa Youth Center is celebrating Juneteenth in a big way with a special "Freedom Day" food truck.

Due to a food truck no-show on Tuesday, Mama Dee's is at the North Iowa Youth Center lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is celebrated on June 19 and it's name is a portmanteau of the two words. June 19 is the anniversary of the order by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas in 1865.

North Iowa Youth Center is at 138 Fifth St. S.W. in Mason City. Mama Dee's in on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.