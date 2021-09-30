 Skip to main content
North Iowa Women's Rally in Mason City

  • Updated
The North Iowa Women's Rally will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 in Central Park in Mason City and focuses on "inspiring stories" from "motivated women." Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, masks and signs.

