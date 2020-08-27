North Iowa woman jailed in connection with drug deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City woman was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies say she sold drugs to an informant.

Crystal Dawn Pennington, 32, is facing felony charges of delivering methamphetamine after apparently selling to an informant on two occasions last year.

An arrest charge filed in May of this year alleges Pennington sold meth in April and June of 2019 to a person who was under the control of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Pennington is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Sept. 4. She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

