North Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 9

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Mason City on Saturday and participants have the option to walk from home or join at NIACC beginning at 8 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with promise garden flowers which signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the promise garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

Michael and Connie Wentworth have been involved in the North Iowa Walk for years in memory of Michael’s mom who passed from Alzheimer’s. This year, they have already raised $17,000 for their team. They also lead an Alzheimer’s Association support group for caregivers in the Mason City area.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

