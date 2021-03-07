North Iowa venues and events look to make comeback in 2021

"We’re trying to find a typical fair feeling but being spread out enough to feel safe," Barkema said.

Along with the North Iowa Fair, workers at the Events Center are booking horse shows, weddings and banquets as best they can. Though it won't paper over the dozens of events lost in 2020, Barkema does think the 2021 schedule will be a bit more normal and he thinks that's exactly what folks need.

"In my mind what I see, people want something to do. This year has been so different. So closed off. People are looking for interaction."

When shows start up again the North Iowa Community Auditorium, Dalrymple said patrons will work down brand new carpet to brand new seats. She's excited for them to experience a brand new venue.

She's also excited for people to again get to feel that feeling that can only be felt at a live event. That experience of being a part of something with hundreds of other people at the same time. Total strangers on the same wavelength if only for a moment. For the 30 seconds it takes to sing a chorus.