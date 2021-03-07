North Iowa venues and events look to make comeback in 2021

North Iowa Community Auditorium event booker Lindsay Dalrymple had a 2020 slate set for the venue, and she was proud of it.
To follow a 2019 season that saw such highs as one of the two living Highwaymen Kris Kristofferson performing, Dalrymple put together an eclectic lineup that would've included Charleston, South Carolina, band Ranky Tanky which won a Grammy in 2020 for "Best Regional Roots Music" album. When Dalrymple saw them perform she was blown away.
"They’re the most fun group I’ve ever seen," Dalrymple said.
That fun never got to be had in 2020. Once March brought the initial devastation of COVID-19, Dalrymple thought that maybe the pandemic wouldn't be that long of a push and events could get back on track by year's end.
Instead, nine months of shows that Dalrymple worked on were scrapped. She said that hit hard because such event planning can be an intimate process.
"When you build a season, every show almost becomes one of your children. You love all of them a little bit differently," she said.
If that's true, there were a lot of orphans in 2020 in North Iowa. The Mason City multipurpose arena alone added $100,000 in debt due in large part to more than a dozen shows being canceled. The Surf Ballroom had to cancel its in-person 2021 Winter Dance Party due to ongoing COVID concerns and executive director Laurie Lietz said during the worst of it "Things are pretty dire for us."
One of the early tests for the viability of performances in North Iowa in 2020 was the North Iowa Band Festival, which hadn't missed a year since 1945 when World War II was going on. With more than 80 years of celebrations, it's a live event institution for the area.
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that institution had to be halted. Mason City Chamber of Commerce Vice President Colleen Frein said that the decision was labored over by band directors and the planning board and that the effect of not having the event in 2020 was immeasurable.
"I know it has a major economic impact. Folks come in to stay at hotels. They eat at our restaurants. It was very difficult. Especially being the first year we would’ve had the arena to lean on as well," she said.
Only at the beginning of the year did the event planners start seriously looking at what a 2021 Band Festival over Memorial Day weekend would look like. According to Frein, there's a lot of enthusiasm for holding a live, in-person event such a choice requires input from municipal bands in the North Iowa area.
"We first want to make sure that they are able to participate," Frein said. "When we’re thinking about the parade, those that are involved from a community standpoint, how do we make sure they’re safe?"
Even if band performances do take place, Frein pointed out that other downtown entertainment is by no means a guarantee. The carnival, with its food vendors, games and rides, could be pared down or non-existent. So much depends on the next months of the pandemic. A stripped-down Band Festival would still be a cause for celebration for Frein.
"Honestly, it gives me goosebumps to think about holding that again," she said. "It’s such an important part of our culture. It’s the kickoff to summer. Being able to have this again will really mark a turning point for our North Iowa community in that we can find ways to get together again and have fun."
What shape the North Iowa Band Festival takes could well be a harbinger for this year's North Iowa Fair.
While the North Iowa Fair Board of Directors announced on May 26 that the 2020 North Iowa Fair would be canceled due to continued health and safety concerns, it intends to hold events in 2021. But it will be with tweaks for both safety and practicality.
North Iowa Events Center Director Jim Barkema said that the 2021 fair will have the normal events for 4-H club members and maybe other outdoor options for attendees. This time around, Barkema said that event planners decide to merge the North Iowa Fair with a barbecue bash and a steak cookout which will give people even more options for the first full weekend of August.
"We’re trying to find a typical fair feeling but being spread out enough to feel safe," Barkema said.
Along with the North Iowa Fair, workers at the Events Center are booking horse shows, weddings and banquets as best they can. Though it won't paper over the dozens of events lost in 2020, Barkema does think the 2021 schedule will be a bit more normal and he thinks that's exactly what folks need.
"In my mind what I see, people want something to do. This year has been so different. So closed off. People are looking for interaction."
When shows start up again the North Iowa Community Auditorium, Dalrymple said patrons will work down brand new carpet to brand new seats. She's excited for them to experience a brand new venue.
She's also excited for people to again get to feel that feeling that can only be felt at a live event. That experience of being a part of something with hundreds of other people at the same time. Total strangers on the same wavelength if only for a moment. For the 30 seconds it takes to sing a chorus.
"There’s just something that you can’t recreate about being able to share that experience with people around you," Dalrymple said. "Those shared experiences are going to be crucial to that recovery. We can’t heal as a world until we can do those things together again."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.