North Iowa tax specialist gives hints at what to expect this season

Tax season invokes a mixture of emotions, but in 2021, there are credits to help increase an individual’s rebate.

“We have a really great credit and it has been expanded for 2021” said Yulia Dannen, accountant and enrolled agent admitted to practice before the IRS & IRS Appeals at D & S Services. “It’s called Tuition (and Textbook) Credit (K-12), and now that includes in-home schooling.”

Taxpayers with one or more dependents attending Kindergarten through high school are eligible for this credit, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue. The credit can reimburse up to $250 per dependent.

When taking advantage of this credit, filers should be sure to keep a copy of all relevant receipts.

The Tuition and Textbook Credit has expanded to include home-schooling, which has been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. An increase of 5.6 percentage points and a doubling of U.S. households were homeschooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior year, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Parents are also encouraged to check on the Child Tax Credit on both the state and federal level.

In 2021, advance Child Tax Credit payments were given to qualifying families. This year, the IRS encourages families who received these payments to compare the amount they can properly claim in their 2021 tax return.

“Taxpayers who received less than the amount for which they're eligible will claim a credit for the remaining amount of Child Tax Credit on their 2021 tax return. Taxpayers who received more than the amount for which they're eligible may need to repay some or all of the excess payment when they file” according to the IRS.

Families who did not claim the advance payment can receive the payment as a lump sum on their 2021 tax return. Iowa offers two different child tax credits, though parents are required to choose only one. The Child and Dependent Care Credit is based on the income of a single parent, or the combined income of spouses. The credit given is based on a percentage of the income bracket the parent(s) fall into.

The Early Childhood Development Credit is similar to the Tuition and Textbook Credit in that it also takes 25% of the first $1,000 in qualifying expenses for each dependent from ages three to five. Qualifying expenses include preschool services, books for child development, instructional materials, lesson plans, and child development and educational activities outside the home (including entrance fees). More information on these tax credits can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/expanded-instructions/child-dependent-care-credit-early-childhood-development-credit-2014.

As well as credits, Dannen offers advice relating to accuracy.

“Wait and get everything in place” she said. Dannen said people who switch jobs or had unemployment during the pandemic will often file and then receive another document, which delays tax rebates. Another big change for 2021 will be unemployment.

“Unemployment this time is fully taxable” Dannen said. In 2020 there was exclusionary unemployment taxation, but that is not the case in 2021. All unemployment will be subject to taxes, and Dannen stresses it is important to wait for the related documents before filing, and keep all receipts related to deductions and credits.

To get your refund as quickly as possible, Dannen suggests filing electronically with direct deposit, and to reach out to a tax consultant with any questions.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

