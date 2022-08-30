North Iowa superintendents navigate school security

With recent school violence in the headlines, North Iowa school districts are evaluating security plans and looking to further improve safety.

"We do really think and talk and really work hard to try to do the absolute best for all of our kids and our staff to make sure that they're safe and protected," said Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee.

School security plans are developed alongside local law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical agencies. The state-mandated plans are reviewed annually by school boards meeting in closed sessions.

Measures evaluated range from use of key fobs to making sure doors function properly.

"You have your core plan on how you handle the major things, and those are covered in there," said Central Springs Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

Details are confidential and are only shared internally. Keeping plans secret ensures potential bad actors won't know how law enforcement and schools will react.

"We want our students to feel like it's a safe environment, so we have to do things to keep it as safe as we can," said Mason City Superintendent Pat Hamilton.

Hamilton said it is key that districts be mindful of little details in security plans, and avoid unsafe actions like propping doors open.

The state created a school safety bureau in response to recent mass shootings across the U.S. at schools, churches, and other public spaces.

According to reporting from the Globe Gazette Des Moines Bureau, Iowa school districts will have access to more resources to prevent school violence due to $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding Gov. Kim Reynolds put toward school safety. Resources will include state personnel, training, and emergency communication systems.

More than $80 million of the federal funding will go toward conducting vulnerability assessments at school buildings and for districts to make recommended changes or upgrades. Gee said each building could receive up to $50,000 for security upgrades.

"We understand we could potentially have a homeland security visit and audit. However people want to determine that as kind of a review of safety plans and things we have in place," said Lehmann, "they'll leave some recommendations on that."

North Iowa superintendents requested the assessments, but there have been delays.

"I did go in and sign up for that. I haven't heard when that's going to happen, but we're waiting to have somebody come out and look at it, because I would welcome that," said Gee.

"We have been scheduled for all buildings in early December. That is the soonest we could get scheduled for," said Hamilton via email.

Along with the assessments, schools can request an emergency radio for each school building. The state will purchase the radios, but any fee incurred after they arrive will be the school's responsibility.

"I think the best we can do is try to make sure that the security that we have in place is as good as it can be at the time and make sure we speak with our local law enforcement," said Hamilton.

Recent mass shootings sparked thorough second looks at this year's security plans, according to area superintendents. Lehmann and Gee said each tragedy fuels concerns from the public.

A "core" of safety begins with building relationships and daily check-ins with students, according to Lehmann. Schools must ensure all students have healthy bonds with adults, reducing the risk of violent incidents.

"Parents are sending their children to school every day. That's their most prized possession in the world. They're entrusting us to keep them safe to teach them, to educate them, and to take care of them," said Gee. "They entrust us every day, and we cannot take that lightly."