North Iowa superintendent searches close to review candidates

Two North Iowa school districts are making progress with finding their next leaders.

Lake Mills and Charles City Community School District are each searching for a new superintendent, as the districts' current respective superintendents accepted positions in different school districts.

The two school districts are working with Grundmeyer Leader Services (GLS), a search firm that has aided Mason City and Hampton-Dumont for their next superintendent.

Lake Mills Community School District

Chad Kohagen, the current superintendent of Lake Mills school district, was named the next superintendent of Jesup Community School District on Feb. 23. Kohagen is in his seventh year with Lake Mills and will begin leading Jesup on July 1.

According to the Waterloo Courier, Jesup Schools is currently being led by interim superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock. She was hired by the district after superintendent Nathan Marting resigned suddenly last year.

Lake Mills School District released a survey to the community on what "desired qualifications" are most important in a candidate. The survey closed on March 16 and the results of the survey was released on Thursday.

The survey had 175 total responses from the community, with parents making up over half of the responses. The feedback will be used to guide the hiring process.

The five strength areas of the Lake Mills district mentioned by stakeholders are: all students in one building, skilled and caring faculty and staff, strong community support, strong academics and athletics, closely knit community with small-town feel.

The five challenge areas of the Lake Mills district mentioned by stakeholders are: staff retention, communication and transparency, lack of emotional support for staff and students, workforce development, mental health resources, and bullying and student behavior.

Stakeholders provided input that created top traits and qualifications desired in a next superintendent. The top three qualifications desired are: builds community and school relations, promotes a community of care and support for students, and fosters community for teachers and staff.

The Lake Mills school board reviewed the candidate pool on March 24 and held semifinalist interviews on March 31. Formal interviews with finalists will take place on April 12.

Charles City Community School District

The district announced in early March it would begin a new superintendent search. Superintendent Mike Fisher notified the school board on Feb. 28 he would resign to take an identical role within the the Oskaloosa Community School District. The resignation takes effect June 30.

According to The Oskaloosa Herald, Fisher is taking a three-year contract with a salary of $210,000 and will begin on July 1. Fisher has a close tie to Oskaloosa as a 2002 high school graduate. He has been with Charles City as superintendent since July 2018.

The district released a stakeholder survey as the first step of the process during mid March, which is now closed. The Charles City School Board discussed their expectations for a next superintendent at the March 24 work session meeting.

Results of the stakeholder survey showed there was 331 responses from members of the Charles City community. Parents made up the biggest number of responses at 128. Like the Lake Mills survey, the results will help guide the Charles City search.

The five strength areas of the Charles City district mentioned by stakeholders are: inclusion, skilled and caring faculty and staff, supportive administration, focus on student achievement, opportunities for students.

The five challenge areas of the Charles City district mentioned by stakeholders are: staff retention, behavioral issues among students, student social-emotional health, communication, need to raise student achievement, and need to update facilities.

Stakeholders provided input that created top traits and qualifications desired in a next superintendent. The top three qualifications desired are: is approachable, accessible and welcoming; follows through on tasks and responsibilities; demonstrates ethics and integrity.

The Charles City school board will review the candidates on April 7 and have semifinalists on April 12.

Formal interviews will take place on April 19 after the school board narrows the candidate pool to finalists. Announcement of the next superintendent will be shortly after formal interviews.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

