North Iowa students tour Stellar as part of National Manufacturing Day

From welding to accounting, there is a position for everyone in the manufacturing field.

Stellar Industries gave North Iowa students the opportunity to tour facilities as part of National Manufacturing Day. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock schools saw Stellar's Garner facility on Tuesday and Mason City Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) students took a trip to the Mason City facility on Thursday.

"The kids who were here were very respectful. They seem to be very engaged with the opportunity and to see the facility," said Mason City plant manager Stacey Hippen.

National Manufacturing Day is the first Friday in October, celebrating the jobs and companies in the industry. Part of the day is to help raise awareness among students and community members about the possibilities in the field through promotions or tours.

"We'd like to welcome any employees looking for opportunities to come and see us. We'll show you around," said Hippen.

Stellar, an employee owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment and trailers, showed 17 students the manufacturing operation.

High school iJAG students were given information about the company and shown a video detailing its history. Opportunity was given to students to operate truck equipment, meet with employees, and walk through the process on how the parts are made.

Stellar tour guides let students know there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to manufacturing jobs, like the need for engineers and those savvy in marketing.

Several students indicated interest in working within a manufacturing company. Seeing the possibility of being employed by a company like Stellar is the purpose of iJAG.

iJAG is a nonprofit organization that connects business and education to provide the most cost-effective dropout prevention and school to career solution, according to its website. Students in the iJAG program have trouble in a classroom because of barriers or distractions at home.

"We're supporting young people through graduation and preparing them for life after high school by connecting them to work based learning opportunities, like internships," said iJAG Employer Engagement Partner Natalie Lynch.

Hippen says it is important to give students the chance to explore industries to see options post high school.

"I encourage those kids should do it and to not put themselves into debt coming straight out of high school. Some kids, that's okay. But other kids are just not geared for it, so they need to see what opportunities are out there," said Hippen.

